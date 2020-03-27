CIRCLEVILLE — During the county’s weekly Friday morning update, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director Darrin Flick updated county officials on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the things that are happening.
Flick said during yesterday’s videoconference, Ohio Department of Health Director Doctor Amy Acton said the State is doing a good job flattening the curve but this by no way means that the response to COVID-19 is over or in the process of being over.
“We still anticipate that the numbers will climb and we’re doing everything we can to prepare for that rise,” Flick told county leadership. “We’re doing a good job of getting ahead of this and we’ll handle whatever is thrown at us.”
Flick said out in the community there is a lot of misinformation and people claiming to hear information from a township trustee or someone in the community.
“The public health departments are notifying people,” Flick said. “If you hear any reports of cases that are out there, unless it comes from a health department, it’s not true.”
Flick said personal protection equipment (PPE) is still “a massive issue” across the country.
“We should be getting our second dump of the national stockpile today,” he added. “That’s not going to be a whole lot of equipment. We are getting donations from across the county with citizens dropping off masks and gloves. We’re capturing all those names so at the end of all this we can thank them.”
Anyone wanting to know how to help can do so by sewing surgical masks that will be used for patients in the hospital.
“There are tutorials online on how to sew surgical masks,” Flick continued. “Those wouldn’t be for the healthcare professionals or first responders but they would be used by patients and would go a long way to help stop the spread of the virus.”