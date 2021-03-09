CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Safety Officials are encouraging residents to make sure they’re up to date on their Nixle alert system following a major gas leak in Circleville this week.
The Nixle software allows county leadership to send out emergency alerts to the public in the event of inclement weather, school and road closures, disasters and other advisory messages.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director, said in 2020, 185 alerts were sent out using the software.
“One year into the implementation of the Nixle Emergency Alert System, we’ve seen countywide alerts increase as we have used the system to notify people of important information related to COVID-19, vaccinations, road closures, school closings and even important event information during the Presidential visit last fall,” Flick said.
“We have the ability to push information via text, email, voice and social media that can be geo-targeted to specific residents based on their location. Additionally, we have the capability to send messages via the government’s wireless emergency alerts system, Emergency Alert System, and automatic dissemination of National Weather Service alerts.”
Flick encouraged community members to sign up again, even if they are already signed up, so they can ensure that they’ll receive all of the appropriate alerts.
“A lot of people signed up under a keyword and when they did, they didn’t have to put in their zip code and we didn’t have to use the geo location if we didn’t have their zip code or address,” Flick remarked. “They don’t have to reregister, but it would be better if they did.”
Flick said the system is another way to alert people when traditional methods don’t work due to loud air conditions or people being asleep and potentially not seeing local news or hearing sirens like 2019’s tornado that went through Pickaway County.
“When you’re sleeping at night with the air conditioner on, you may not hear the sirens,” Flick added. “Being able to alert people multiple ways is safer.”
To sign up, residents need to only text their zip code to 888777 or sign up through the Nixle portal at https://local.nixle.com/register. Flick encouraged residents to create a profile through the website.
"By inputting your address, you can receive more location-specific information during an incident," he said.
Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to https://local.nixle.com/register/ and creating a user profile. By inputting your address, you can receive more location-specific information during an incident.
Flick said the service is secure, reliable and easy to use for the county. They won’t be using the information for anything other than the alerts and the information won’t be released to any third party.
“We are very excited for everyone to experience it for themselves,” he concluded.