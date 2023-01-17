Email Stats To Circleville Herald By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coaches of Teays Valley, Westfall, Circleville, and Logan Elm, please email stats and final scores for today and for games in the future to sports@circlevilleherald.com.This information will help decide nominees for the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week now and in the future.Thank you in advance! Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nominee Stat Twitter Internet Post Logan Elm Coach Information Game Sport Email Week Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Honoring and Remembering Jason Schaal Nearly 20 Years Later With Two Seconds Left in the Game, the Lady Vikings Defeat Amanda 46-45 Circleville Middle School Honor Roll Fight Breaks Out During Circleville, Hamilton Middle School Basketball Game In a Saturday Night Showdown, the Lady Tigers Beat their Rivals Logan Elm 45-34 Trending Recipes