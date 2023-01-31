ASHVILLE — In the wake of the sudden death of Mayor Chuck Wise, Ashville has taken steps to remember him and also continue forward as a Village.
Nelson Embrey III, was automatically elevated to mayor from his former position as president pro-tempore on Village Council. Randy Loveless, council member, was then voted as president pro-tempore by Village Council Monday night.
The village council president pro-tempore runs village council meetings and takes on the duties of the mayor, in their absence.
Embrey will serve the remainder of the term as Mayor, which ends this year. His seat on Village Council also ends this year and will be filled by council.
Council is now accepting applications for the vacant seat now through Jan. 20. To apply visit the villages website ashvilleohio.gov. Once those are received they’ll hold open interviews during the council meeting on Jan. 27.
As his first action as Mayor, Embrey closed the village offices on Friday, Feb. 3 for Wise’s funeral and ordered that all flags be lowered to half staff to honor the late mayor.
Embrey also said he is instituting weekly staff meetings at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and will be spending time to learn about Wise’s plans and projects in an effort to get caught up.
Village Council Member Roger Clark also proposed renaming the council meeting room wing of the Village Offices in honor of Wise, something other members were in favor of but the details on the name and how to do that would be done at a later date.
“Whatever it takes to do, I think it would be a great honor for all the time he spent for the village,” Clark said.
Franklin Christman, village administrator, also proposed donating a village flag and a U.S. flag owned by the village that flew over the U.S. Capitol Building for Wise’s funeral, which was granted.