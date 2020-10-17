Emily A. Nungester, 35, of Chillicothe, died Sept. 28, 2020 at home.

She was born June 2, 1985 in Lancaster the daughter of Frederick H. “Freddie” Nungester and Marlene (Boggs) Nungester.

She was preceded in death by her father and brother Freddie and Troy Nungester. Emily was a graduate of Ohio University, Chillicothe. She was a loving mother of six girls D’Nika McIntyre, Unique Nungester, Iana Nungester, Iceah Nungester, Legacee Nungester and C’talia Nungester all of the home. She is survived by her mother Marlene Nungester, sister Angie (Mike) Likens, grandparents Barbara (Robert) Kneece, niece Cierra Likens, nephew Mikey Likens and several aunts and uncles. Private showing was held at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on October 2, 2020. Burial was at Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Cliff Harber officiating at the graveside.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.