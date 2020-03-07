CIRCLEVILLE — As spring breaks through after a mild winter, the Pickaway County Engineer’s Office prepares for what will be a busy season of infrastructure upgrades.
Chris Mullins, Pickaway County Engineer, said they’d be spending approximately $3 million on the 2020 bridge program, $1.3 million on the resurfacing program and $260,000 on their 2020 chip seal program in addition to replacing 11 culverts on five different roads.
“This is the time of the year where we’ve finally developed our construction program for the upcoming year and we’re starting to bid out things like bridge beams and materials,” he mentioned.
“We’re getting some favorable numbers on these. We’re looking forward to another big construction season for us.”
Mullins reported the increase in the gas tax will significantly double what they’re able to do this year.
“We’ll see the full brunt of it this year,” he said.
“Estimates from [The Ohio Department of Transportation] say the county is going to receive an additional $1.5 million. My budget prior to that had been flatlined for well over 10 years. It was a much-needed reinvestment in infrastructure and that’s the attitude we’ve taken. The construction budget was previously $1.5 million so we’re able to double that.”
Mullins said he’s relying on his superintendents to get everything scheduled and flowing together.
“It should be a really good year for us,” he stated.
Mullins mentioned they plan to replace two larger bridges this year in the county, one on Crownover Mill Road, which is near Deercreek Lake, and one on South Perry Road over Salt Creek.
“[Those] wrap up our larger, multi-span bridges,” he said.
“Over the years, we’ve used either federal funding or state funding to match our dollars and we’re doing that again with these two structures, getting about $2 million in state funding for those.”
“We’ll have about 20 percent of the funding comes out of our pocket on top of that. By going out and getting those grant dollars, it really extends your buying power for that project and focus on other projects that don’t meet some of the grant requirements.”
In addition to full replacements, Mullins said they’ll seal the concrete structures on five bridges that will cost about $80,000, a $100,000 bridge replacement project on Winchester Road.
“We’ll have a contractor help us with the Tarlton Road bridge that’s over the railroad tracks between Kingston Pike and U.S. 23,” he mentioned.
“Right now, the plan is to do that under traffic, but we’re still developing that process.”
Mullins said last year they received funding for the bridge on McLean Mill Road over Big Darby Creek and they’re progressing that project along.
“We’re allocating about $100,000 for preliminary design and being over a state scenic river; that’s a six year process to get through all the right-of-way acquisitions, environmental issues and to take care of all of those,” he said.
Mullins told The Circleville Herald that they’re required every two years to inspect tress bridges for fracture critical failures and he’s allocated $50,000 for that in 2020.
Much like the bridge program, Mullins stated his paving program will be aggressive as well — doubling funding from previous years. The engineer’s office plans to pave 5.2 miles of Walnut Creek Pike from Dunkle Road to South Bloomfield Royalton Road and four miles of Five Points Pike from Adkins Road to state Route 62.
“We’ve been able to preliminarily secure $450,000 from the Ohio Public Works program and that’s something we use every year to supplement our paving program,” he said.
“The rest of it will be from the additional bump from the gas tax.”
In addition to the paving, Mullins said he’s a huge fan of chip sealing and that they’ll chip seal approximately 30 miles of road in 2020.
“I get comments that our roads are in pretty good shape and we don’t have potholes per say, maybe a minor one here or there,” he said.
“We’ve always had a very aggressive chip seal program. By putting that emulsion down, it really seals the water out of the roadbed, seals those cracks up and that’s key to getting longevity out of your pavement.”
“Those layers of chip seal will seal the road so when you are able to come pave even if it’s penetrating the surface it’s not penetrating the road bed.”
Mullins mentioned they try to keep an eye on what the conditions of their roads are and try to get to those issues they find early.
“The longer you let that go, the cost to fix it goes up,” he said.
“It’s so much easier to maintain and do overlays than to do full depth construction. Once a section of road starts to fall apart, you’re talking a large, three to four times, the amount of money it takes to maintain the road properly.”
Mullins said the culvert replacements come ahead of paving projects so they aren’t tearing up newly paved roads to make those replacements.
“The last thing we want to do is pave a nice road and then a year or two later, cut into it to replace a culvert,” he said.
“We have a culvert inspection program where the employee are assigned to that specific route and if they see anything that’s starting to fail, we’ll get those replaced. We’re just good about knowing our five-year plan for paving and replacing the culverts ahead of the resurfacing schedule.”