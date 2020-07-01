CIRCLEVILLE — A power outage in Circleville through the middle of the day Tuesday has been attributed to an equipment issue that has now been corrected.
Scott Fuller, spokesperson for AEP Ohio, said about 1,000 customers were affected Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Kroger was closed in the afternoon due to the outage and stop signs were placed by city crews where traffic lights stopped working. Other businesses and homes reported outages of varying lengths, especially in the downtown area.
“It was an equipment issue at one of the substations in the area starting about 10 a.m., and it took almost five hours to get the power back on,” he reported. “Customers were back in power by 3 p.m.
Fuller said normally customers would be switched over to another circuit, but crews chose against that this time, which is why the power was out for so long.
“It had to do with the heat and the load issues,” he added. “Normally, they tie that circuit to another circuit, but they didn’t want to do that and overload it and have more customers without power.”
Fuller said they know it’s frustrating for customers when the power goes out on a hot day.
“It’s not unusual for these issues to happen on blue-sky days but five hours is not something that’s acceptable for our customers,” he concluded.