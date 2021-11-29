STOUTSVILLE — A Pickaway County barn is a total loss following a fire late Sunday night that had crews out until early Monday morning.
The fire occurred in the 6200 block of County Line Road, which is the separation in that area between the Pickaway County and Fairfield County line.
According to Clearcreek Township Fire, who were first on scene, the building was already fully engulfed as they arrived. The building was empty and no injuries have been reported.
“The fire got a huge lead on us,” Captain Mike Wolford, of Clearcreek Township Fire, said. “We were the first truck on scene and when we pulled up, it was already fully involved. The wind was blowing hard and that fueled it. I think even if we were in the city and had unlimited water, we wouldn’t have been able to knock it down.
There was nothing we could do, unfortunately,” he added.
“The wind was a huge problem and it was blowing embers into the nearby woods,” he said. “We were worried that it would catch the woods on fire, even though it was probably to wet. The wind was blowing a lot of embers that way.”
The building, known as The Pavilion at Orchard View, was a barn that was used as a venue for events, such as weddings and parties. It was last used on Thanksgiving.
“They checked it [the morning of the fire] and everything looked fine,” Wolford added.
The structure is believed to be a total loss; the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire for a potential cause.
In addition to Clearcreek Township Fire, Amanda Township Fire, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire, Hocking Township Fire, Bloom Township Fire Department, and Greenfield Township Fire responded to the scene.