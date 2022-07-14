CIRCLEVILLE — Everts Center is having an open house Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in an effort to show the community offerings and invite new ideas.
Issa Bialy, volunteer Everts Center Director, said they’ve received a lot of interest and questions from people, some who didn’t even know about their existence and thought now was a good time to show off the facility to the community.
“We wanted to open our doors and share our vision and passion and give an opportunity to connect with the community who want to get involved either on a volunteer capacity or to use the facility to share their talents and their passions with others,” Bialy said. “Our plan is open up from 4 to 8 p.m. and we’ll give tours every half hour. Some of the groups that utilize the facility will be here either with regular practice or with demos.”
Dating back to its construction in 1916, the building had served as both a middle school and high school until the School district vacated the building in 2015. At that time the WODA group purchased the educational wing of the building, the southern most portion of the property and repurposed it into 49 senior living apartment units.
The remainder of the building, which includes the industrial arts wing and the gym, sat empty for a couple of years with a leaky roof and no heat. The city then had studies done on that portion of the building to determine costs to fix it and ultimately sold the building to the non-profit, Roundtown As One, who has worked to rehab the building and bring in programming, using it much like a community center that was one of the proposed purposes of the building originally.
Bialy said there’s no registration for the open house and people can just stop by whenever during that period.
“Hopefully give some people something exciting to look forward to and an opportunity to answer that age old question of what’s there is to do in Circleville,” she said. “Were hoping that with the conversations we have with those who come that we can gage their interest and see what would bring them to Everts and see if we can fill that gap.”
Jon Bialy, board president of Roundtown as One, who oversees Everts Center, said even those that have previously been to the facility see what’s happened since.
“The facility will forever be evolving,” he said. “There is always going to be more programming, improvements and amenities for our community. People need to be checking now and checking frequently. That’s the critical piece.”
Jon Bialy said when they took it over they knew it would be a long term and constant investment.
“The second you stop evolving that’s when business starts to go the wrong direction. You have to change with the times and the needs and understand the market,” he said.
Both Issa and Jon invited the community, no matter their age, to see the facility and how it might serve them.
“Even if they want to see the old gymnasium from when they went to school here, they can just come check it out,” Jon said. “It’s been fun a project for us.”
The facility is located at 129 E. Mill Street in Circleville, the site of the former Everts School Gymnasium. To enter the facility during the open house, use the Mill Street doors.