CIRCLEVILLE — The Mill Street Gym and Industrial Arts wing of the former Everts School will soon have a new owner.
Circleville City Council approved a measure Tuesday night to transfer the property to a developer, The Circleville-Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation, through Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) the city’s economic development entity. Per the agreement the building is to be used as a community center.
The measure passed unanimously six votes to zero with council member Tom Spring recusing himself from the discussion.
David Crawford, president of city council asked Gary Kenworthy, city law director, to explain the documents and what city council was voting on.
“The development agreement is to enter into an agreement with P3 and the developer in this case for transfer of the property,” he said. “P3 is a conduit to do that and to ensure the property is used in this case as a community cultural arts center. P3 would then serve as the agent for that purpose and transfer the property to the developer. The developer would comply with the terms to rehab the building into a cultural arts center and ensure it stayed in that fashion for at least 10-year period.”
Kenworthy said per the agreement the developer must maintain the building for a 10-year period and the developer will pay any costs of the transfer incurred by P3.
“It’s similar to what we’ve done in the past with Woda on the Everts Property and what we did on South Court Street with the fire station,” Kenworthy said.
A couple city council members asked Kenworthy what the city’s responsibility would be for the property moving forward and if it would cost the city any money to do the transfer. Crawford summarized Kenworthy’s answers before accepting a motion to vote on the measure.
“In case you didn’t hear him, his answer was that we have no financial obligations, whatsoever,” Crawford stated.
The property has been empty since it was vacated by the school district in 2014 after the completion of the new district campus and the city took possession on Aug. 1, 2015. The city paid $19.16 for the property, signifying the same year the building was erected — 1916.
Both buildings have been difficult historically for the city to part with due to the cost of making the necessary upgrades to the building including adding HVAC and repairing the roof, among other things and the city’s financial situation. In total, the estimates said more than $1 million would likely be needed to bring the building up to code.
Jon Bialy, the developer on the project, said at a previous meeting he wants to get started on renovations as soon as possible and hopes to have programming in the building by the end of the year.
After the meeting, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said he believed the transfer would be completed within a week.