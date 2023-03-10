Ex-GOP Ohio speaker, lobbyist guilty in $60M bribery scheme

FILE - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, Mark Marein, left, and Steven Bradley, right, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges were convicted Thursday, March 9, 2023, in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in state history. 

 AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former state Republican Party Chair Matt Borges were convicted Thursday in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in state history.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments