MT STERLING — In a simulated training exercise, the gas pipeline that runs through Deer Creek State Park has ruptured and leaked hazardous materials into the nearby campsites and exploded.
It's now up to first responders, Emergency Management, the pipeline company and more to come together to solve the situation.
That's what was on the table and in the field Wednesday as part of a full scale training exercise at Deer Creek State Park. The Herald was invited to the event both to participate as media in the exercise and to report on the event.
The event lasted all morning with a debrief into the early afternoon and featured local law enforcement, fire departments, the Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the company that owns the pipeline, Enterprise Products.
Members of the various organizations worked in real time to simulate the opening hours of the event to try to find deficiencies in their actions and plans in an effort to improve them so that should a real world situation occur they're better prepared.
Gary Cameron, Pickaway County EMA director, said what they got out of the event the most was the partnership with the private sector to simulate a real life incident.
"It's very meaningful because in the end if and when something truly tragic happens, we're going to be standing side by side and having done it in a simulated fashion will greatly improve our ability to respond in the future," Cameron said.
Cameron said he didn't think there were a lot of things they'd change based on the exercise.
"Pickaway County may not have all the resources to respond to something as tragic as this event portrays," he said. "It's not a matter of changing what we do but rather where to go and who to ask for help from."
For Enterprise, who run a similar exercise yearly across the company in different location, this was about coming together with local partners.
"This is a big part of who we are and we like to establish these relationships in the unfortunate event that something like this would happen we need to be able to count on each other," Kevin Cryblskey, regional operations manager for Enterprise, said. "We're dependent on [local support] to protect the community in the unfortunate event something like this were to ever happen."
Enterprise said they learn something new from each exercise in the different parts of the country.
"My region goes from Cincinnati all the way to New York and everyone has all different types of experience and organizations and assets and being able to share that knowledge between the local responders and our guys to see how these things play out will certainly help."
For the park and Zach Woodrow, Park Manager at ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, said the training was eye opening for them.
"We haven't had anything that's been life threatening event to this scale," he said. "We've learned a lot from it, especially the response time for our crew. I sent them a text and they beat met to the cite. We cleared the campground and they cleared the rest of the park, the bathrooms and did a double check. I was impressed with how quickly we went site to site. We had it done in under 25 minutes and it gave our staff a lot of perspective.
Bob Cruz, maintenance supervisor at Deer Creek, said it was helpful training to give employees that don't have emergency management training experience on some of the activities and terminology should a real world event takes place.
"They'll have a little better idea of how this might look or might work than we do now," he said.
Woodrow said the plan is also to partner with the Pickaway County EMA in the future.
"Even though it's not a life threatening thing, like our Halloween event, if something were to happen we now have a better idea of how to handle it," he said.
Cruz added, "With the six months of planning we've had we've already taken some of that information and are fitting that in with our big Halloween event and we're able even with an event before that one to take this information, recognize a deficiency and plug it in and see how it works."