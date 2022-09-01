Practice exercise

Several area agencies participated in an exercises at Deer Creek State Park simulated a gas leak near the park to help plan for and find holes in the initial response. 

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

MT STERLING — In a simulated training exercise, the gas pipeline that runs through Deer Creek State Park has ruptured and leaked hazardous materials into the nearby campsites and exploded.

