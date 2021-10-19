CIRCLEVILLE — In addition to honoring service and sacrifice, the Eyes of Freedom had a little more dedicating to do for their visit to Pumpkin Show this year.
The Eyes of Freedom Memorial rolled into town Monday night, escorted by a few hundred motorcycles and about 100 Jeeps. After the motorcade went through town, Mike Strahle, executive director for the memorial, dedicated their visit to Terry Sloan and Linda Ballou, both Pumpkin Show Trustees. Sloan died earlier this year. He also honored Sgt. Major Dan Altieri.
“Terry and Linda have been our hosts for five straight years…and we wanted to honor them, along with Sgt. Major Dan Altieri, who just retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 and was one of the best motivators of Marines I’ve ever served with,” Strahle said.
Altieri was a member and leader of Lima Company, which lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman during their time in Iraq in 2005.
“Terry and Linda were the first people that brought us to Pumpkin Show all those years back and when Terry passed away, it was an immediate promise that we would continue to come to Pumpkin Show,” he said.
“There was a lot of sponsor support, very late, to come to the Pumpkin Show this year and remain here next year as well. We couldn’t be happier and it really proved to us how much we’ve been loved over the years.”
Strahle said they had a very safe ride down from the escort meeting point at Scioto Downs.
“That escort was one of the bigger ones that we had, even bigger than 2019 before COVID,” he said.
“That’s the kind of escort that we look for. We were really sidelined hard last year and to come out this year and have this kind of support is important to us and keeps us going.”
The Eyes of Freedom Memorial is inside Memorial Hall in Circleville this week during the Pumpkin Show. Memorial Hall is located on the southeast corner of Pickaway Street and Main Street on the east side of the festival.
The entrance to the building and the memorial is off Pickaway Street. They’re open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the festival.