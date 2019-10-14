CIRCLEVILLE — The Eyes of Freedom and Spirit of America’s Story have come to town, escorted by about 200 motorcycles, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Circleville Police Department the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Ohio Jeepers Organization.
In addition to the honorary escort, a small ceremony was held Monday evening near Memorial Hall, where the two tributes to American service members will be located this week during the Circleville Pumpkin Show.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart, both veterans, spoke during the ceremony, which lasted about 15 minutes.
“This exhibit, the Eyes of Freedom, honors the service and sacrifice 23 men made during Operation Iraqi Freedom,” McIlroy said. “Now is the time for Americans to stand up as one body to say thank you, we remember you, we’re grateful for you.”
McIlroy spoke about the “daunting” task of honoring the service and sacrifice soldiers and veterans have made, especially when thank you is not enough.
“There are no words but there are actions we can take,” he said. “Take time to visit the Eyes of Freedom and say thank you to our fallen. To those who never left the battlefields, we must hold them up in our hometowns and honor their memories. Spend time reflecting on their service and their sacrifice and live in gratitude each and every day for the gifts they gave to us. As a nation we made a promise, a promise that must be kept. That is to honor our fallen soldiers.”
Stewart spoke about his experiences as a high school student during 9/11 and how that pushed him into the army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan in the years that followed. Stewart also talked about Gold Star Families, families who have lost a loved one during war.
“There are a lot of different ways Gold Star families carry themselves,” he said. “Some are very public, some are very private, some support the mission and some strongly oppose it. The one common trait I found is that they want to make sure their loved one is honored and remembered. The Eyes of Freedom makes sure that happens and you being here today makes sure that happens as well. I thank you for remembering and honoring those service members.”
Stewart said he and other service members have been asked about how they feel about the Iraq War, and he takes the question as was the war worth it?
“This week thousands and thousands of Ohioans are going to file by these paintings and they’re going to have complicated thoughts,” he said. “I can’t speak for every soldier and I can’t speak for every family member. I can only tell you is what my answer was before I went to Iraq and since I’ve been home. That is to wear the uniform of our country in a time of need to defend freedom and fight and die for America and the soldier or sailor beside you is always worth it.”
Sloan called the turnout of the event fantastic.
“I never dreamed we’d have that many people,” he said. “For the longest time we didn’t have hardly anyone here but then they all showed up. They were clear up Main Street. It was fantastic.”
Mike Strahle, executive director of the Eyes of Freedom, said it was the best and safest entry into town to date.
“It was awesome,” he said. “We’re really happy. We had the Jeeps and probably a couple hundred bikes at least.”
Strahle said it was a surprise to him to receive the key from Sloan at the end of the ceremony.
“That was really great and this is now our fifth year and it’s kind of a home for us now,” he said. “We are honored to have that.”