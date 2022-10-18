CIRCLEVILLE — The Eyes of Freedom traveling memorial arrived in Circleville Monday evening
The Eyes of Freedom is a traveling memorial of several paintings of soldiers from the Lima Company who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Lima company was one of the hardest-hit units of the operation, as 23 members of the company were killed in combat.
The memorial was accompanied by Silent Battle a sculpture created by the Eyes of Freedom painter Anita Miller who wanted to depict the mental health aspect and struggles of soldiers returning home.
The memorial will be housed inside Memorial Hall with access through the door on South Pickaway Street.
Mike Strahle, executive director for the Eyes of Freedom, told The Herald ahead of their arrival it was great to be back in Circleville.
Ahead of their departure they said some words about Linda Ballou and Terry Sloan, the two Pumpkin Show volunteers that worked to bring the Eyes of Freedom to the Pumpkin Show each year for the last eight years.
"The Eyes of Freedom coming to Circleville started with Terry and Linda, writing us and meeting us and they said right away they have to have it at Pumpkin Show," he said. "They've made it happen ever since and we lost Terry in March of 2021 and Linda unfortunately last month."
Ballou's daughter, Dawn Meyers, presented Strahle with a ribbon honoring her mother during the unloading process.
"This is pretty great," Strahle said fighting back tears.
Meyers said Ballou was planning the event right up to the end.
"What she couldn't finish, I took over," Meyers said.
Strahle said they’re so glad to be welcomed back this year. In 2021 enough funds were raised for a two-year sponsorship.
“We want to continue to be of help to veterans or their families that are struggling,” Strahle, who is a veteran, said while sharing the mission of the memorial.
“The families have to not only keep us afloat when we’re deployed, but they’re the shoulder to lean on when we get home. It falls back to the families often and it shows [Silent Battle Creator Anita Miller’s] original vision of wanting to help heal families and that whole idea has remained throughout.”
Strahle, who said Pumpkin Show is one of the bigger events they do each year, said they’re hoping to see some new faces this year as well.
“We want to get many more new eyes on it, we’ve got ground to make up for that,” he said. “We’re glad to be back and welcomed into town so much.”
Strahle said it was small towns that have really supported and kept them in their mission through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the small towns like Circleville that have been the ones to restart the engines for us this year with the patriotic energy,” he said. “A lot of our highlights have very much been in small town America and we’re appreciative of it.”
Strahle said they’re looking forward to continuing the tradition next year.
“It’s our intent to keep coming back each year,” he said.