LOGAN — If inspiration is lacking and a need to be inspired emerges, the annual event, ManUP, co-sponsored by the Ebenezer Baptist Church, may create the motivation needed to conquer the new year.
ManUp is a collective rally to inform and teach men of all ages and from different areas of their Biblical mandate to live with high character, integrity and to be the provider/protector for their family that God has called them to be.
As the event enters into its eighth year, it enters with a new theme: Face Your Fear, Find Your Purpose.
Pastor Steve Hubbard of Ebenezer Baptist Church has been involved with the event since its inception.
Whether a man is new to the event or they have always attended, Hubbard hopes that all are challenged to follow Biblical manhood and be the kind of dads, husbands and community leaders that they should be.
“I want them to think about what Godly manhood looks like,” explained Hubbard. “I want them to be honest enough with their fears and deal with them appropriately.”
This task he places on the men at the conference is something he challenges himself to do as well.
“As a pastor, I am the one usually doing the speaking so I get to listen and thanks to ManUp, I have seen things transform and take place in our community,” he said.
Hubbard knows what success can come from this conference that brings in 400 or more people every year.
He used Out of the Boat Ministries, a group based out of Logan that is involved in different community outreach programs, as an example and how it was created thanks to the conference.
Man Up will be held Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Logan Conference Center on Chieftain Drive.
Speakers will include:
• Joe Veal who has spoken at the event every year and is the founder and president of You Turn Ministries. He has traveled the world spreading the word of Jesus Christ and was the former golf course architect for PGA (Professional Golfers Association) champion Arnold Palmer. He is also a staff evangelist at Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon.
• Jim Vansteenhouse is a new speaker to ManUp who will discuss how he survived a brown bear attack and how he feels God protected him throughout this horrific event. Through telling his story, he will challenge men to face their own fears.
• Doctor Ed Uszynski works with Athletes in Action, a sports ministry that is part of an interdenominational christian organization known as CRU ministries. He will address the crowd about being a Godly husband and father.
• Gary Dawson grew up within the Yanomamö tribe in the jungles of Venezuela and has dealt with shamans, or witch doctors, most of his life. He will speak about his experiences with what has been known as a fierce tribe and share many of his life stories.
• Buddy Mullins is an accomplished singer and songwriter who traveled with folks like the Gaither Vocal Band and had his own group called Sunday Drive. He will be the event’s worship leader.
Registration for the event is already underway — the fee includes a t-shirt, meals and will cover the cost of the two-day event. Folks may also sign up the day of the event on Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. and snacks will be provided.
The speakers will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. and finish up around 10 p.m.
On Saturday, the event will start with breakfast and fellowship from 7 to 8 a.m. Speakers will present from 8 a.m. until noon, followed by lunch until 1 p.m. and a closing ceremony until 1:30 p.m.
For more information or to pre-register, visit manupohio.com or call Pastor Steve Hubbard at 740-603-0182 with questions.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.