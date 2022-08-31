Fahlgren Mortine Names McDonald as President

COLUMBUS – Fahlgren Mortine today announced Wednesday that Marty McDonald has been promoted to president of the $30 million integrated communications and public relations firm, effective Sept. 1.
Neil Mortine, the firm’s namesake, continues as the company’s CEO and adds the title of chairman. As part of a long-planned leadership transition, McDonald, executive vice president and a 22-year employee of Fahlgren Mortine, will serve as the first female president in the company’s 60-year history.
In her new role as president, McDonald will focus on daily operations, delivery of the firm’s integrated services and new growth strategies to further strengthen the company’s core practice areas. Mortine will continue to guide the company vision, culture and growth, working closely with McDonald and the executive team.
McDonald, whose maiden name is Hatfield, graduated from Logan Elm High School in 1996. She grew up in Circleville where her parents Terry and Sharon Hatfield still live. McDonald’s older sister Mandy (Hatfield) Jones is also a proud Logan Elm graduate, class of 1995, and her family lives in Commercial Point.
McDonald credits her family and community for instilling the values needed to achieve, succeed.
“My parents, who still reside in Circleville, met while working together at RCA, and they are two of the hardest working people you’ll ever know,” she said. “My work ethic and sense of community were also forged in Circleville through my first jobs, school guidance and local leadership opportunities. I never had much athletic ability, but I was able to join teams, play sports, participate in activities, and learn my limits in high school here – and ultimately I learned who I was and was not as a person. I’m very proud to tell people where I grew up.”
Logan Elm Braves’ experience in clubs and sports too shaped McDonald’s character.
“I played freshman and JV basketball, was a traveling scorekeeper for volleyball, sang in the choir and was a member of marching band (percussion) through my sophomore year,” she said. “I’m happy to say that I wasn’t particularly talented at any of these activities – but my character was built and these things taught me so much about teamwork and community. I was also a class officer and a member of the National Honor Society.”
Headquartered in Columbus, Fahlgren Mortine is the largest integrated communications company in Ohio, and a top 25 firm nationally with more than 200 associates in seven locations throughout the U.S.
“This leadership transition has been years in the making, and business conditions over the past few years only accelerated our desire to reshape our operations in some areas,” Mortine said. “Marty has emerged proactively and naturally as the leader for our next chapter of growth.”
The company grew 20 percent in 2021 and is projecting another double-digit growth year in 2022 – far outpacing industry benchmarks. Fahlgren Mortine also enjoyed all-time high client satisfaction metrics in its annual client satisfaction survey.
McDonald’s career with Fahlgren Mortine spans 22 years. She ascended within the company through many different roles, including leadership of the company’s largest practice segment; driver of associate engagement; chair of the firm’s executive and operations committees; managing director of a new office; and executive sponsor for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programs, among other initiatives.
She has been named a PRWeek “Outstanding Young Professional,” PRNEWS “Top Woman of the Year,” PRNews “Changemaker,” Columbus CEO “Future 50,” “Smart 50” and several other honors.
“Every day of my professional career, I have been proud to be part of Fahlgren Mortine and our incredible client partnerships – and it is exciting to take this next step,” McDonald said. “Our strong culture truly represents the shadow of our leader, and I am honored to build on this foundation.”
Together with Mortine, McDonald has built a highly integrated, collaborative firm that has won numerous Agency of the Year and Best Places to Work awards. The company has been recognized as one of “America’s Best PR Agencies” by Forbes; earned “Agency of the Year” distinctions from PRWeek and Bulldog Reporter; and is a perennial winner of “Best Place to Work” distinctions.
