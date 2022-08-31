Fahlgren Mortine Names McDonald as President

Marty (Hatfield) McDonald

COLUMBUS – Fahlgren Mortine today announced Wednesday that Marty McDonald has been promoted to president of the $30 million integrated communications and public relations firm, effective Sept. 1.

