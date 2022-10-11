CIRCLEVILLE — Once again making good on their pledge made more than five years ago, the Pickaway County Fair Board donated 75 percent of the Gun-A-Palooza proceeds to the Pickaway County Community Foundation fund for the Fairgrounds revitalization.
The board presented the check for $107,068.41 to April Dengler, Pickaway County Administrator. The Pickaway County Agricultural Society, as is the Fair Board’s Official entity, voted in June 2018 to donate 75 percent of the proceeds from the event to the renovation project that began in 2019 and is entering phase two.
Von Creameans, fair board president, said they raised the most money they ever had but increased costs ate away at that, leaving them with the donation they made.
“That’s the best income we’ve ever had, just short of $500,000,” he told the board during their October Board meeting on Monday. “It’s also the most expenses we’ve ever had because everything is so high. Our total gross net profit was $142,757.88 at the end of the day.”
Cremeans said it brings total to nearly $600,000 in the five years they’ve doing it and it felt “pretty good” to make the donation to PCCF.
“Pretty good for a one day fundraiser,” he said.
Cremeans said they’ve already begun planning the 2023 event and about halfway through the day the gears were turning with ideas.
“I’d like [the donation] to have been more but our expenses were out of control,” he said. “Until then we’ll do what we can do. I already started thinking about next year. It started about midway through that day.”