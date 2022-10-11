Gun-a-palooza

Gun-a-palooza, organized by the Pickaway County Fair Board, raised over $107,000 during the 2022 event for the Pickaway County Fairground revitalization, as pledged by the board five years ago.

CIRCLEVILLE — Once again making good on their pledge made more than five years ago, the Pickaway County Fair Board donated 75 percent of the Gun-A-Palooza proceeds to the Pickaway County Community Foundation fund for the Fairgrounds revitalization.

