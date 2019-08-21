CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Agricultural and Events Center is shaping up to be a popular place in 2020 and 2021.
Tim Wilson, executive director for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, the entity tasked with marketing and scheduling events at the Ag and Events Center, said they’ve piqued the interest of many in the weeks since the fair.
“The timing of the fair and getting the fairgrounds completed meant that a lot of people already had their dates set for 2019,” he said. “Waiting until the middle of summer to set an event for a large banquet in August or September would probably not be wise in most circles. The future for the event center in 2020, 2021 and beyond is tremendous.”
Wilson said they’ve given dozens of tours of the facilities to people and groups who want to “wrap their head around” the facility.
“I think it took the fair for people to see the possibilities that are there,” Wilson said.
Jay Wippel, Pickaway County commissioner, said people have had a chance to see the facility. As more events are scheduled, he said people can envision for themselves the possibilities in using the facilities.
“Once folks got into the fair in June and a July concert, it really showed what could be done out there with different types of events,” he said. “It’s really come together. Having people seeing those possibilities is positive. We’ve gotten a lot of momentum from the fair.”
Harold “Champ” Henson, Pickaway County commissioner said this weekend’s Gun-A-Palooza will be a barometer for future events.
“I think people will be able to see the facility used in that manner with that large of a crowd,” he said. “It’ll tell everyone a lot.”
Wilson said among the events they’ve booked are a wedding and reception, an area prom, dirt drags, several banquets, and the annual Chili Cook-Off for Toys for Tots.
“That’s was something that I saw from the get-go, that you can get married in the amphitheater and then walk up the hill to Heritage Hall to hold the reception,” he said. “If the weather threatens, you just have the wedding in Heritage Hall.”
Wilson said there is so much flexibility in the buildings that the possibilities are endless.
“We can do all sorts of things out there,” he said. “It takes some getting use to because we’re trying to figure out what all works and people want to visit to visualize their event.”
Wilson said they’re continuing to talk to people on a regular basis about bringing craft and event shows to the facility.
“It’s all been very positive,” he said. “We’re having things all over the place. Horse Shows, rabbit shows, hog shows, antique shows. We have a broad spectrum.”
Wilson said as the events around town grow, the Ag and Events Center can become a place to hold them so they don’t bother the downtown merchants by having to close multiple streets all the time.
“We love having events downtown but as the events grow, it gets harder to hold them downtown without messing up a bunch of people,” he said. “I know with Pumpkin Show, I don’t want to go to the well too many times and cause any grief.”
However, Wilson said the changes at the fairgrounds and interest it has generated as a venue, some entities have been priced out or locked out of space due to other bookings.
“Weekends are obviously the peak times and there are some things we’ve not been able to book because we’ve already got other things booked,” he said. “We tell people that it’s first contract in and that’s how we roll. If people come to us and they’re flexible, there’s no reason we can’t have multiple events out there at once. There’s no reason we can’t have a flea market out in the hog barn while we have something in Heritage Hall.”
Wilson said rates are considerably more than they were previously on the facility but they’re cheaper than similar spaces in Columbus.
“Heritage Hall is 20,000 square feet but we’re probably half of what you’d pay for a similar sized facility in Columbus,” he said. “It is considerably more than what the old coliseum was. I loved the coliseum but this is night and day.”