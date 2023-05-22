Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey and fellow model Austin Booth walked the runway at FAME together sporting Ohio State University Buckeyes gear.
Heidi White walks the runway with fellow model GiGi Gaskell during the FAME event on Saturday.
Katie Logan Hedges poses with her runway partner Katie Beckley during the FAME event on Saturday at Rhoad’s Garden Center’s Rhoadhouse 56.
CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrated diversity over the weekend with their annual FAME event.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
email scollins@
circlevilleherald.com
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.