CIRCLEVILLE — Changing how you do business is never an easy thing, but at Bambi’s Farm Market II, owner Michael Phalen has figured out what works for them.
Bambi’s made the switch this year to year-round sales in Circleville, previously closing up around the second week of November and re-opening in the spring. Now, it’s open Thursday through Monday during the winter months.
Owner Phalen, who took over after his father started the Circleville store 15 years ago, said he’s grown up doing the work. Phalen said he decided to take advantage of the building next to their outdoor stand, allowing Bambi’s to operate inside during the colder winter months.
“I can have things that can’t take the cold and keep them fresher longer,” he said.
Phalen, who is in the store every day, said being open all year round is a different beast and that’s why they close on Tuesday and Wednesday, which are traditionally their slower two days.
“Those days give me two days away from here to focus on other things, like end-of-year stuff, what I want to do in the spring and plan projects ahead of time,” he said.
“I need time to not have to sit here and focus on [those projects] so that the first of the year, I can start ordering what we need and I have it once we switch over.”
Phalen said it isn’t easy to run a small business.
“When I leave here, I’m not just going home; I still have work to do,” he said.
“I think about what I need to order and what I need to do. Being open all year brings on a different set of challenges. Everyone is so used to us being closed that they get out of the habit of stopping or thinking about us. It’s about retraining [customers] that we are here and we’re open.”
Phalen has hung large signs on the garage doors to the outside shop that point to the new indoor location right next door. He said getting people to stop is one of the biggest challenges.
“I put those signs up so they can see that we’re here and we’re open,” he said. “This building’s always been here, but we’ve never used it before. We’ve never had any association with it.”
So far it seems his regular and loyal customers have taken to the new hours.
“So far, a majority of the customers I am seeing come in are loyal customers and/or regular customers who are excited that we are staying open through the winter,” he said.
“I have also had some new customers who have started to come in. Some from in town as well as traveling through have seen our signs and stopped to check out what we have.”
As part of that effort, Phalen has taken to social media to post pictures regularly.
“We’re trying to get that mindset going,” he said. “For our customers who utilize social media, it has increased our customer traffic. They are using social media and sharing our posts to let their friends and neighbors know that we are in fact staying open through the winter. Some of our customers were not aware of this because they had not been in during the fall season or had forgotten.”
Phalen said their business increased in 2020 and a little bit more in 2021.
“COVID has been a bit of a blessing in that sense,” he said. “We’re small and people can get in and get out and there’s not hundreds of people at the store wandering around.”
Phalen said this year, they’ve added more lines of product than ever before, including adding pasta, Newman’s Own salad dressing, sauces and other things.
“I want to find things that are not in every grocery store, or if they do carry them, it’s a more-limited selection with only a couple of flavors,” he said. “I offer everything that I can that’s shelf stable. It’s a way for me to add things in.”
One of the biggest things Phalen has applied to his store is the knowledge of his products that he’s picked up over the years. For example, the color and richness of honey changes with the season.
“If you look at it on the shelf, it looks about the same, but you don’t know what you’re getting,” he said.
“I’ve learned these differences and I can explain it. I’d rather you walk in and if you ask a question, that I know what the answer is. It amazes people and it builds the relationship with them to learn that. It builds an experience with them. They’re not just getting the product; they’re getting that little bit extra.”
Phalen said he tries to sell local items as best he can with most of the items coming from Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
“We try to keep everything as local or add in product lines that are known but not everywhere to create that niche for it,” he said.
“We have the standard things, some jams and jellies, produce and those things, but not to the extent. I feel that the more stuff I have to offer, the less people have to grab at the grocery store.”
Another piece to his store was his gift baskets, which came after some experience last winter at the Indian Mound Mall.
“The winter months, they’re great for gifts and so I’ve tried to expand on that and offer something that way while they’re in here and buy something for someone they like,” he said.
“If you don’t know what to give someone, give them food. Everyone has to eat.”
Phalen said another thing that’s helped the business in 2021 and into 2022 is that the North Court Street entrance is closed.
“If people don’t come a back way or hit Hagerty Road, they have to come by here,” he said.
“The last few years, I’ve had a lot of customers come in and ask how long we’ve been here and they’re blown away. This part of U.S. 23 is an afterthought to people.”