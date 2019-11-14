CIRCLEVILLE — It’s no secret that some people and families living in southeast Ohio go hungry as prices of food becomes a burden for those who struggle with food insecurity.
Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry has been fighting this issue since its inception in 1997 in many areas of the country by donating meat to local food pantries.
Founder and President Rick Wilson details his story about how he created his charitable organization on its official website. He was driving down a Virginia highway in late September of 1997. While traveling to meet with some friends, Wilson noticed a woman standing by her car with the trunk open. Running late, Wilson decided to stop and see what the woman was doing.
From her looks, Wilson could tell that the woman was in a rough spot in her life. When he approached the woman and asked if her car was damaged, she replied that it was not and guided Wilson to some bushes on the side of the road. Upon his realization, a six point buck was beside the bushes.
The woman then asked Wilson if he could assist her in getting the deer into the trunk of her car. Wilson told the woman that since she was transporting an untagged deer, she could face citations as a result. In Ohio, the costs for illegally hunting or taking a deer can cost between $50 and $150 depending on the circumstances, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
After telling the woman that what she was doing was illegal, her reply was that she did not care and that her children, as well as herself, were hungry. Since that interaction, Wilson knew what he had to do and that was to help those suffering from food insecurity.
Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) was created as a passion for the outdoors and the needy. Some hunters in the country are fortunate and able to harvest more deer meat that is necessary for friends and family. With farmers, some are issued management permits to reduce deer populations which are subsequently damaging their crops. Some farmers also have additional livestock and willing to donate it.
Farmers and hunters are invited and encouraged to donate their leftover meat products such as deer, other big game or livestock. When donated, the meat is inspected by approved participating meat processors with FHFH. In order to cover the cost for the meat to be processed, individuals, businesses, churches, clubs as well as foundations make monetary contributions to FHFH to help cover some of the costs involving processing, packaging and freezing the meat.
After being processed, the low fat, high protein meat is donated to community agencies such as church pantries, church feeding ministries, the Salvation Army, community food banks, emergency assistance programs, rescue missions and children’s homes.
The story that Wilson covers involves something that some do not think of that often: the health and wellbeing of others. Jeff Fornshell is a branch manager at Huntington Bank in Columbus. He first heard about Wilson’s life-changing story 15 years ago from a “gentleman” at a realtor function he would go to for his work. After talking together about hunting, the man told Fornshell about FHFH and the work it does to help those struggling to make ends meet.
The man at the conference spoke with Fornshell about the counties he was covering for the non-profit which were Franklin, Licking and Fairfield counties. The man told Fornshell that he was stressed from all the work promoting Fornshell to offer his assistance.
“The help turned into — why don’t you just do it,” Fornshell explained.
Fornshell has given his time with the organization to help those in need of food for around 15 years. Part of his job with FHFH is to meet with civic associations in areas of Fairfield County. The cost of putting a deer through processing measures can become expensive for some as Fornshell meets with local entities to ask for donations. Those who take a deer to a partnering processor pay either a reduced fee or FHFH will cover the cost. Funds that are donated will stay in the community, according to Fornshell.
“It all comes right back and stays here locally,” Fornshell stated.
It typically costs between $100 and $120 to have a deer processed. The reduced fee makes individuals have to pay 50 to 60 percent off of what it normally costs to process a deer, according to Fornshell.
“That’s the really neat thing about it,” Fornshell commented. “It makes it affordable with the way the processors discount their process for us to make people feel they can contribute.”
Fornshell lives in Baltimore located in Fairfield County. Throughout his work partnering with local food banks and pantries, some of the banks reallocated funds to buying non perishable food since those funds would go towards meat protein. With the help of FHFH, local food charity organizations breathe a sigh of relief.
“It allows them to be able to buy the things that are sustainable,” Fornshell stated. “Because of getting this meat, it basically helped them adjust their budget.”
Fornshell knows that there are some families as well as individuals in his county that need help getting proper meat protein. With food insecurity plaguing southeast Ohio, he wants to do his part in making sure people get what they need.
According to Fornshell, this program is statewide and the organization will help communities across the state.
Those who are interested in donating or partnering with FHFH can do so by visiting its official website at FHFH.org.
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter with The Perry County Tribune