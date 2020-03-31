CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal crash which occured on Sunday, March 29. The accident remains under investigation by Deputy Lance Canterbury and Deputy Phil Relli with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from Sheriff Robert Radcliff’s office, the department is investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle. The incident occurred on Stoutsville Pike, located east of Brookhill Lane in the City of Circleville.
At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers with Pickaway County received an emergency call about a crash. The caller advised that a blue and white truck was on its side in a ditch on the south side of the road near a creek, according to the press release.
Deputy Canterbury was the first to arrive on the scene. He observed and reported the truck to be occupied and partially submerged. The Circleville EMS Department was then dispatched to the scene, to assist in removing the occupant.
Shane William Diehl, 41-year-old male from the Village of Amanda, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The blue and white truck was registered to his father, Ralph Diehl, also from the Village of Amanda.
Circleville EMS and Coroner John Ellis assisted at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Circleville Police Department also came in for traffic control assistance. The accident remains under investigation.
Sheriff Radcliff told The Circleville Herald that the truck had been located near the creek for several hours. He added that his department is doing routine testing to determine if drugs or alcohol was involved in the incident.