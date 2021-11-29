CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University has postponed the Festival Of Carols.
According to a press release from OCU, the event was postponed due to “key leaders in the production testing positive for COVID-19.”
The university is looking for a possible date in January where they can hold a “Christmas in January” concert. The date for the event will be determined once all involved are healthy.
The university is still planning to hold their Columbus Symphony and C.S. Lewis Events in the coming weeks.