CIRCLEVILLE — Future Farmers of America has a new chapter as Circleville began their chapter this year, joining the other county schools in having agricultural education.
The program, which is a partnership with the Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center, filled the void in the curriculum following the retirement of the shop teacher and the change in curriculum.
FFA Advisor Megan Moorman, a teacher, said there are 115 students enrolled this year after having their charter approved by the state in September.
“We’re an official chapter, the Circleville-PRCTC FFA chapter, because we’re a satellite of Pickaway-Ross,” Moorman said. “We’ve already hit the ground running this year. We’ve been to the farm to plate dinner, we helped with the Pickaway County Ag Day out at the Fairgrounds with the Fourth Graders and we’ve been to the National FFA convention.”
Moorman explained that there are three circles to agriculture education.
“We have our classroom, which is the classes that they take, the FFA which is the student organization part of it and the supervised agriculture piece,” she said. “The goal is for all of our students to have some sort of project where they are gaining work based learning hours whether they have a job at a farm, restaurant or if they’re taking animals to the fair or they have a backyard garden.”
Moorman said within the FFA they have an officer team that plans the activities and events for the year. They currently have monthly FFA meetings, career development events, community service projects and leadership development.
“The FFA motto is learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve,” Moorman said. “It’s a very hands on class and they actually get to take what they learn in class and apply it through FFA contests or out in our community.”
Moorman said a lot of what students learn are things they’ll use in a farming or ag career which is Pickaway County’s largest industry.
“It’s the number one industry in Pickaway County, the state of Ohio, and the United States,” she said. “Whether they get a job on a farm one day or every student is going to be a consumer of agriculture products. Our goal is to teach them what agriculture is and make it so they know food just doesn’t show up at the grocery store. There’s a high probability in the future they’ll have a job that’s connected to the ag industry or if the don’t they’ll have a backyard garden.
Making them good, conscious consumers is the end goal with good life skills that are applicable no matter what field they go into.”
Moorman said the students do a lot of leadership training and communications work.
“They’ll do some public speaking, learn how to conduct themselves in the general workforce and a lot of other 21st century skills,” she said.
Moorman said the program came about after Circleville did a survey that showed student interest in the subject.
“We knew we’d have an opening for an elective and they looked to see what students wanted so they can have something that meets their desires and the agriculture industry was by far the one that most students selected that they wanted to do,” she said.
Moorman said the students have been excited to be involved.
“I think sometimes kids don’t know what they want to do but they know they want to be leaders, learn and try new things,” she said. “The vast majority of my kids live in town and they don’t have that ag background but they’re excited to learn.”
Moorman said the students are looking forward to the animal science unit which they haven’t gotten to yet.
“We have some goals of maybe hatching some chicks or getting some rabbits things like that,” she said. “The students are figuring out what this is and are excited to see where the program goes.”
Moorman said so far the program has two classes, mechanical principals and ag food and natural resources, which is the introductory course.
“They get about an inch deep on a number of facets of Agriculture,” Moorman said. “Our plan next year and the couple years after is to add more courses and expand deeper into the subjects. I think we’re going to add an ag business course and let the students select what direction we want to go whether its animal science, plant science, or more mechanics. We’ll see where the interest lies.”
The ag programming is held in the former wood shop space and some of those elements remain part of the programming.
“We’ve done plumbing and concrete and we’re starting hydraulics,” she said. “We’re in the works of setting up welding in here as well. We want to get welding set up for the second semester this year so they can learn to weld. All those things fall in the standards for the mechanical principals course.”
Moorman said she’s excited to see the program grow.
“The kids are excited, I’m excited and we definitely need community support,” she said. “Anyone who wants to reach out to help we’re more than happy to talk with people. Starting a new program has a lot to it both financially and getting students opportunities for jobs. Anyone who wants to support the chapter it’s appreciated, including ideas for community service projects we might do down the line.”