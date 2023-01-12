GROVEPORT — Following an on court altercation during a Circleville and Hamilton Township 7th grade basketball game on Monday, Circleville leadership has spoken with parents to answer questions and hear the concerns.
Video found online shows a Hamilton Player forcing a turnover near the sideline when he’s fouled by the Circleville player. In an attempt to keep the ball in bounds during the foul, the Hamilton player threw the ball off the Circleville player. Following the whistle, someone from the crowd shouts at a Circleville player who committed the foul.
As the Circleville player backs away, a Hamilton player strikes another Circleville player knocking them to the ground. Three people, including the crowd member who said something to the Circleville player entered the court before several more people from the crowd went on the court and separated the two teams.
Circleville’s players then left the gymnasium on the video but would go on later to return and finish the game.
In a statement, Hamilton Township Superintendent Mark Tyler released the following statement.
“By now, many of you are aware of a situation that occurred at our middle school boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 9. Tempers flared on the court, which led to a fight involving participants, resulting in several fans rushing the court.
We take pride in our student-athletes and how hard they work to be on the court with their teammates. We understand the emotional nature of sports, but fighting will not be tolerated. It is never appropriate for fans to run onto an athletic court or field during these situations, even if they intend to break up a fight. We have officials and school personnel to intervene in these situations.
Attendance at these events is a privilege, not a right. Those who choose to engage in activities that conflict with our school system regulations will not be permitted to ruin the experience for those who attend these events to support our student-athletes.”
Tyler outlined that student-athletes who engage in such behavior will be subject to the regulations found in the HLSD Student Handbook and HLSD Athletic Code of Conduct and anyone engaging in disruptive or inappropriate behavior is subject to consequences, and a potential ban from events and school property.
“Our school system will continue to take appropriate steps to help ensure that venues for athletics and other extracurricular activities are safe and welcoming environments where supporters can focus on the event and not be distracted by inappropriate behavior,” Tyler wrote. “I urge our families to talk to their students about this important matter so that we can continue to offer a full experience for our students and their supporters.”
Following the incident, Circleville Athletic Director Brandon Wright sent a letter home after the game to basketball and cheerleader parents outlining what happened and the actions they took during the game. Circleville Middle School administrators, Wright and coaches met this week with parents of students to allow them to ask questions and voice concerns.
Circleville and Hamilton Township Middle School basketball do not play each other again this season.