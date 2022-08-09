SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The Second Sunday Music Series ends this years trio of concerts that began in June.
The event is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Marvin Webster Memorial Park in South Bloomfield on Sunday, Aug. 14 with Mega Bites Food Truck, from Circleville, serving food. The Pickin’ Pair will perform at 6 p.m.
The new event series is the brain child and organized by the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau.
"Given the recent improvements at Marvin Webster Park, we look forward to the event and hope to raise public awareness of the great amenities in South Bloomfield," Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said." This is sure to be a great community event and we are excited to feature The Pickin' Pair and Mega Bites for our final installment of the series."
This is the first year of the series, something Wilson said has been well attended.
"Starting a new series, we weren't entirely sure what to expect in terms of attendance, but we have been pleased at the number of people participating so far," Wilson said. "With many events like this taking place in the county seat of Circleville it was great to see the attendance in Williamsport, which included people from all around the county."
The events were held in June with Steven Riggs at Mary Virigina Crites Hannan Park in Circleville and Hollyview at the Williamsport Community Square in July.
“These will be smaller, family-friendly events where visitors can purchase food or bring a picnic dinner to enjoy while listening to music and enjoying our local parks,” Wilson said.
Jenny Rhoads, assistant administrator of the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau said the event was made possible by sponsors Coughlin of Circleville and The Savings Bank.
“Anyone coming is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music,” she said.