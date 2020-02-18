CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville home is a total loss following a fire Monday morning.
The fire, located at 705 Clinton Street in Circleville, started shortly before 11 a.m. when calls came in for a fire in the bedroom of the home.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said the fire spread quickly due to the nature of the building and by the time they arrived on scene a few minutes later the house was fully engulfed.
“Everyone made it out of the fire even though we had some conflicting reports we did manage to locate everyone,” Thompson told The Circleville Herald.
At the time of the fire there were three people inside the home and a dog in the backyard. The dog was retrieved from the backyard unharmed, as were all of the occupants. There were also no injuries reported to firefighters working the scene.
According to Thompson, some downed power lines complicated the fire and a vehicle that was parked alongside the house on Barnes Avenue.
“The downed power line was tough,” Thompson added. “We were worried because we called AEP and they gave us a 35 minute ETA. So we attacked the fire from multiple sides to protect the house in the back on Barnes Avenue to keep the fire from extending.”
In addition to the home, a shed in the rear of the yard received minor heat damage and the vehicle on Barnes Avenue was also damaged by heat from the fire.
In addition to the Circleville Fire Department, The Circleville Police Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Clearcreek Township EMS, Box 65, Columbia Gas and AEP all reported to the scene.
Due to the nature of how quickly the fire spread, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate. The building was a rental.
“We just want to make sure that everything is good so we called them to investigate,” Thompson concluded.