ASHVILLE — The Harrison Township Fire Department responded to a fire call last Friday at Teays Valley High School. As fire crews arrived on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the Vocational Agriculture Building.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center was alerted to a report of a commercial fire alarm being set off at the agriculture building at Teays Valley High School located at 9551, 3887 state Route 752 in the Village of Ashville.
According to the Harrison Township Fire Department, smoke could be seen coming from the building as crews were arriving at the facility. The first fire departments to arrive reported smoke throughout the building within the exterior sawdust collector.
The local fire department stated the fire was quickly extinguished and the ventilation resumed operation in the facility. Damage to the building was limited to the exterior with some smoke damage being seen throughout.
The Harrison Township Fire Department responded with two fire truck engines and with Fire Chief Chad Noggle being present. The department was assisted by Scioto Township Fire Department, the Bloom Township Fire Department, the Hamilton Township Fire Department, the Pickaway Township Fire Department, BOX65, and the Circleville Fire Department.