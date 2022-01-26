CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer and Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson shared updates on their two departments with the Safety Committee of Circleville City Council this week.
Speaking before the committee ahead of the planned retreat for city officials on Feb. 12, they gave a very high-level view of the status of their departments, projects they’re working on and current trends they’re seeing inside the city.
“The chiefs are going to give you a brief history of what’s happened this month. I thought it was pertinent because a lot of things have happened in the first 25 days,” Mayor Don McIlroy said.
“They’re going to save a lot of it for [the retreat] on Feb. 12.”
Thompson went first, telling council their runs are up already over last year.
“We’re well over 300 runs for the month of January, we had 26 calls yesterday and we covered 24 of those ourselves with two being mutual aid received to us,” he said.
“That’s the standard for us, anywhere from 20 to 25 runs a day. We had 3,981 calls last year, which was up 420 from 2020. We’re extremely busy.”
Thompson said when he first started three years ago, as an example, the department was averaging nine runs a day.
“Unfortunately, with the state of the world right now, our public safety services are not getting utilized less,” he said.
“We’re at the point now where when we have a 15-run day, we’re like, ‘It was slow.’ Yesterday was the perfect storm and we had 12 runs before 2 p.m.”
Thompson said he would be leaving Wednesday, along with one of the lieutenants of the department, to take a look at their new fire truck that’s being built.
“It’s two months ahead of schedule from the American Fire Grant, it wasn’t supposed to be delivered until the end of March, it’s almost done,” he said.
“We’ll go out and do the final inspection before it’s driven here. Once we take possession, we’ll take it to Urbana to have some specialized shelving installed for all of our tools so they’re not just thrown in the compartment.
“I’m hoping sometime at the end of March, first of April, that truck will be in service,” Thompson added.
Thompson, prompted by city council, explained that a call is anytime they’re dispatched to the scene, whether those calls are for injuries from a fall to car crashes to a full-scale fire. Thompson said about 80 to 90 percent of their calls are for EMS runs.
“Of the 3,981 runs we had last year, 3,566 were EMS,” he said. “Once we’re dispatched on a run, even if we’re canceled, it still counts as a run.”
Thompson said they currently have two ambulances in service with a third in reserve, but he wants to start putting the third into service due to the number of calls.
“We’re that busy and it’s not uncommon for us to have three EMS calls at the same time and we have to call in mutual aid for the third,” he said. “It would benefit us to have that third ambulance in service.”
Thompson said they were at 18 staff, not including himself, which is full staff per city ordinances. He mentioned they’d be losing one person to another department soon, but they have someone who wants to come back and is petitioning to return to the department.
“We had an employee go to Columbus and decide that he did not like Columbus and he’s petitioning Civil Service to come back,” he said. “He’s a good guy, good paramedic, so we are losing one, but we do have one who is willing to petition to come back.”
Thompson spoke about the part-time firefighter program the city has and so far, they’ve had two applicants for the open positions, something he said other paid departments are having trouble with.
“A lot of the people who are part time at other places are looking for full-time jobs,” Thompson said.
Thompson said they’re also working on a few grant opportunities, including a SAFER Grant, which if approved, would pay for six full-time firefighters for three years and another grant to replace the 1997 ladder truck.
“Our grant writer has been successful for a lot of departments in the area,” Thompson said.
Baer, sharing some of the similar comments and trends as Thompson and the fire service, said they were ahead of last year on “almost all of our numbers.”
Baer said they’ve answered 1,316 calls and taken 250 written reports as of Tuesday morning.
“That’s pretty busy,” he said. “We’ll likely get up around 2,000 calls for the month or thereabouts.”
Baer shared information on some of the things the detectives with the department have been doing, giving only those statistics and not including any contributed by the road patrol.
“We’re always looking at drug abuse,” he said. “When you see things like larceny go up or something else, it seems to always correlate back to drug abuse.”
Baer said he was shocked by what the detectives shared with him, not realizing how busy they’d been. So far, they’ve conducted 11 search warrants, brought in 30 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of fentanyl, and 177 grams of a suspected new dru.
“This is just the detectives, the numbers would be totally different with road patrol included,” he said.
Baer spoke about a new drug-testing machine; it cost $85,000 and allows them to learn more about suspected substances by detecting more trace substances inside the drugs.
“Because we have it, we’re now identifying drugs at a different levels,” he said.
“In the past, it might show that it was cocaine, but now we’re down to the trace elements and where we thought it was previously one thing, we might see it’s eight different things and because of that, we can be more detailed in looking at where the drugs are coming from.”
Baer said there have been 10 overdoses and Narcan has been used four times.
“The road patrol would dwarf all those numbers because they’re out in high numbers and handing things,” he said.
Baer said with so many people who are unable to get out, that child sex crimes have increased.
“We continue to deal with those and we are an [Internet Crimes Against Children] agency,” he said.
“I would venture to say this is something we need to put more attention into. The last two years, we had more search warrants for child sex crimes than we did for drugs. I think that is something, that there are several reasons for, but I think COVID and people being locked in made it worse.”
Baer said as far as their numbers, they are working to fill four officer positions and one dispatcher position.
“We’ve given a conditional offer to a police officer candidate and we just hired a new dispatcher whose dream has been to be a Circleville Police Officer, but he’s not old enough yet,” Baer said.
“He’s climbing his way up the ladder and process. We’re really proud of him.”
Baer, like Thompson, said it’s been hard to get people to fill the candidate pool. That’s something he said is seen across the country. Full staff is 26 sworn officers, which includes the command staff.
“We go to academies and high schools and I think we’re competitive now, more so than we ever have been before; it’s just hard to get candidates and many times, they don’t pass the background check.”
Both Thompson and Baer said that they and their department have felt the support following the safety forces levy that was passed before the pandemic started.
“The extra officers have made a world of difference,” Baer said.
“I can tell you the demeanor is different, the job satisfaction is better, the time they get to spend with their families is better. I can tell you we’ve had four different officers where other agencies have tried to poach our officers, but all four of them stayed. They said it was specifically because they like Circleville; they like how we treat them and they felt like this was home.
“We’ve heard home and family over and over again, something we hear constantly.”
Thompson said he’s received a “tremendous amount of support” from Circleville City Council in his three years as fire chief.
“I appreciate it with my learning curve coming from a township fire department and never being chief before,” he said.
“I’ve learned a lot.”