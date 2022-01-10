ASHVILLE — The Harrison Township Fire Department is offering advice to the community on how to make your home safer in 2022.
HTFD is asking residents to protect themselves and their homes by having working smoke detectors, being proactive when cooking and looking for things you might not be aware of when you’re in the moment.
The U.S. Fire Administration has statistics that say 83 percent of all fire deaths happen in homes and preventable fires result in three quarters of all fire deaths and thousands of injuries.
Steve Sabine, public information officer at HTFD, said smoke alarms are key to protecting your home and your life.
“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night when people are sleeping,” he said. “Install one on every level of your home, including the basement and outside all sleeping areas. Interconnected smoke alarms provide the best protection because when one sounds, they all sound.”
Sabine said making sure everyone in the home knows to go outside when they sound and where to meet is also important.
“A smoke alarm with a dead or missing battery is the same as having no smoke alarm at all,” he said. “Resolve to test your smoke alarms to make sure they are working. Replace them when they are 10 years old or if they don’t make a sound when you test them.”
Sabine said a major cause of house fires and injuries from fire are in the kitchen.
“While you’re preparing healthier meals, remember to make safety the first ingredient,” Sabine said.
“Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking at high temperatures like frying broiling or boiling. Fires start when the heat gets too high. If you see any smoke or the grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.”
According to Sabine, when it comes to children, thinking on their level is important.
“Never leave cigarette lighters or matches where children can reach them,” he said. “Keep smoking materials locked up and in a high place. Children may try to do the same things you do. Never play with lighters or matches when you’re with children.”
The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office also cautioned Ohioans about alternative heating sources.
“It may be tempting to use alternative heating right now, but it is also important to do so safely,” State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said.
“The use of alternative heating sources can greatly increase the chance of a fire occurring. By following some basic safety tips, you can keep yourself and your family safe during this winter weather.”
Manufactured homeowners have some additional preparations for winter weather to maintain a safe place for their loved ones during the colder months.
“Because a majority of manufactured homes use vinyl skirting, it is very important that the skirting is always maintained and in good working order. Missing or damaged skirting can cause many problems and cost the homeowner hundreds of dollars in heating or plumbing bills,” Gary Whitaker, investigator for the Division of Industrial Compliance, said.
Additional tips for manufactured homeowners during the winter include:
• Check the underbelly/bottom board of the home for rips or tears. If there are rips or tears and there is a loss of insulation, repair using products approved for use with manufactured homes, either in the product’s information or in the manufacturer’s installation instructions for the home.
• Check the skirting around the home to make sure it is intact and undamaged. Various events can cause damage to the skirting of the home (e.g., animals, yard work, weather), which can allow cold air to reach the underbelly/bottom board of the home and increase the risk of a home’s pipes freezing during cold temperatures.
• Check water pipes for adequate electrical heat tape, which helps prevent your pipes from freezing in cold temperatures.
• Make sure nothing (e.g., furniture, paper, etc.) is covering/blocking your heating vents.
• Use draft stoppers to keep gusts of cold air from slipping in beneath your doors. You can buy them at a hardware store or create your own by filling a fabric tube with newspaper or simply using a rolled-up towel or blanket.
• Consider adding curtains/blinds in front of doors or windows.
• Check electrical outlets that can let heat escape your home, especially if cracked. To prevent warm air from leaking through your electrical outlets, turn off the electricity to the outlet, remove the electrical plates and reseal the insides with caulk to keep warm air indoors.
You can call the Manufactured Homes Program at 1-800-686-1526 or visit com.ohio.gov/MH.aspx if you have questions and concerns. Additional safety tips are available from the State Fire Marshal’s Office at com.ohio.gov/fire.