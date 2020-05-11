CIRCLEVILLE — On May 4 at 2:08 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a 911 call in reference to an active domestic dispute at 212 South Scioto Street.
On arrival, responding officers were advised a male individual later identified as Ted Ramey had barricaded himself in the basement and was threatening to burn the house down with the children inside. Officers immediately evacuated all residents from the house. Additional members of the Circleville Police Department arrived on scene to assist initial responding officers.
Ted refused to open the basement door requiring officers to force entry into the basement. Officers located Ted in a crawlspace off the basement. Ted made multiple verbal threats stating he was going to light the house and officers on fire; Ted then poured gas out and held a lit lighter over the gasoline.
While officers were talking to Ted, a second group of officers located another entry point into the crawlspace and staged with K-9 Serg in the crawlspace. Additional officers were staged with members of the Circleville Fire Department in case a peaceful resolution was not able to be reached. Ted complied with officers after seeing K-9 Serg enter the crawlspace and was taken into custody without incident.
Ted Ramey was arrested and transported to the county jail. Ted was arraigned on May 5 in Circleville Municipal Court.