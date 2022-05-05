CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has approved raises for the city’s firefighters as part of an agreement with the Firefighter Union.
The increase is over three years and includes a $3 increase in wages across the board this year with an equity adjustment of an additional six percent, followed by $3 next year with a four percent equity adjustment and a $2 increase with a two percent equity adjustment the following year.
Human Resources Director Valerie Dilley said the city had three goals as part of the negotiation, to remain competitive with surrounding and like sized agencies, retain employees and reduce the overtime rate.
“At the end of our negotiations, we did accomplish all three of those goals,” Dilley said.
Also part of the agreement, every new firefighter hire will be required to obtain and maintain paramedic certification within three years of being hired by the city.
As part of the negotiation, overtime pay is reduced from 2.1 times regular rate to 1.5, matching the rest of the city’s employees that goes into effect on Aug. 7 of this year.
“That’s consistent with every other employee in the City of Circleville,” Dilley said at a previous committee meeting. “The overtime hours will not count time spent on sick leave excepted unless that sick leave is for FMLA or bereavement.”
Council also approved a piece of legislation to hire The Montrose Group to help create a strategic plan for the city.
“We had five firms that sent five quotes in, interviewed three firms and council ranked the three firms and Montrose came out as the top firm of the three,” said Barry Keller, council president. “Once we get this ordinance passed, there will be some initial meetings to start then they will come back to Committee of the Whole in June to listen to feedback and input and things they want to accomplish and then they’ll start working. It’s nine to 12 months from there to get to the finished product.”