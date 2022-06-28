CIRCLEVILLE— The Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees the State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with a local fireworks company are issuing safety recommendations ahead of the 4th of July celebrations this weekend.
Ohio recently passed a law that allows fireworks to be discharged within the state on certain holidays. Previously, only fireworks could be sold in the state while they could only be discharged across state lines.
“Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use,” Andy Ellinger, public information officer, said. “Under previous law, individuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours.”
In a letter to the Circleville Herald, William Weimer, Vice president of Phantom Fireworks Companies based out of Youngstown, Ohio offered several tips and safety measures for people to be aware of ahead of discharging fireworks.
“From 1994 to 2021 there has been a 74.7 percent decease in injuries per 100,000 pounds of consumer fireworks used in the United States while there has been a 265 percent increase in consumption,” Weimer wrote. “Phantom Fireworks, the nation’s top consumer fireworks retailer, is determined to maintain this positive trend and urges everyone to use fireworks safely and responsibly.”
Weimer encouraged people to be respectful of their neighbors and notify them of plans ahead of time.
“Make sure to let your neighbors know the time you will be shooting your fireworks and make sure the time is within what is permitted by your local ordinances,” Weimer said. “Do not start too late in the evening as most firework shows end by 11 p.m.”
The Ohio Department of Commerce provided information on when and where people can launch fireworks.
Beginning July 2022, unless limited by local laws, Ohioans can discharge consumer fireworks on the following dates and times:
• July 3, 4, and 5, and the weekends immediately before and after (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Labor Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)
• New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
“Consumers can discharge fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given express permission for fireworks to be discharged,” Ellinger said.
There are several rules for Ohioans to follow when it comes to igniting and discharging fireworks, as provided by the Ohio Department of Commerce.
• No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.
• Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.
• No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).
• Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).
Note: These separation distances – for both aerial and non-aerial devices – are increased for certain types of locations such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations and railroads.
• No person can store in excess of 125 pounds (net weight of pyrotechnic composition) of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage.
• Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.
• Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).
• Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.
• Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazard exists.
Weimer added a few more suggestions.
“Use common sense and be careful,” Weimer wrote. “Follow your local laws on fireworks use. Use fireworks on hard, flat surfaces; if you shoot on grass lay down a plywood board as your hard, flat surface. Have water readily vailible for emergencies, a hose works best, keep plenty of distance between spectators and the launch site, 150 feet for arieals and 35 to 50 feet for ground fireworks, keep pets inside, use safety gear and douse fireworks thoroughly with water when you are done.”
A complete and full list of safety tips is available at fireworks.com/education-and-safety/safety-tips.
“Safety is our top priority at Phantom Fireworks – particularly as more Americans are able to celebrate together with family and friends this year as we recover from the [COVID-19 Pandemic],” Weimer said. “It’s important to remember that fireworks and safety must go hand-in-hand. We encourage all amateur pyros to take the time to understand how to properly use our products. Phantom Fireworks hopes everyone has an enjoyable and safe Independence Day.”