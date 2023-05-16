CIRCLEVILLE — Boogie on the Blacktop is back with it’s first event this Saturday.
The Boogie on the Blacktop features four concerts over the summer months — North to Nashville on May 20, Cowtown Inc on June 17, The Courtney Jo Band on July 22 and Gypsy Kyngs on Aug. 26. The May 20 event will feature food vendors including Circleville Nutrition, Circleville Sunrise Rotary, Gants, Logan Elm Athletic Boosters, Kitty’s Hissin’ Chicken, Taesty’s Food Truck and Tait Bakes. The events are held in the parking lot behind the Eagles building at 135 E. Main Street.
“This event is organized by the Circleville Fraternal Order of Eagles and is a great opportunity for our community to come together through music and entertainment,” Michelle Hobson, organizer said. “This event not only provides a great entertainment experience but also supports non-profits within our community through the proceeds generated.”
Hobson said what is truly remarkable about the Boogie on the Blacktop is that it is put together by donations and volunteers.
“It is amazing to see how the community has come together to make this event possible,” she said.
This time around Boogie on the Blacktop is also accepting non-perishable food donations for community cupboards.
“Attendees who donate will have a chance to win a door prize,” she said. “This is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together to support a good cause while enjoying great music and entertainment.”
The event is $5 and children 11 and under are free, Hobson said.
“However, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult,” she said.