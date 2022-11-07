CIRCLEVILLE — The current phase of the Ted Lewis Park renovation is nearly complete.
Last week much of the new playground equipment on the north East corner of the Park was installed and work will continue in the coming weeks to finish up the last few remaining items on the current phase to-do list.
Jim Stanley, service director, shared the city will complete some clean up and “punch list” items in the coming weeks. The Splash Pad and shelter houses were already installed earlier this year.
“We will also be ordering and installing some new tables and benches as we move forward with completing this phase,” Stanley said.
Stanley also acknowledged some trees were planted last week as part of the upgrades to the park.
“The Tree Commission did also plant 33 new trees in the park this past week as part of the City’s annual tree program,” Stanley said. “This is in addition to the 100 or so trees that were planted in the newly renovated area of the park.”
The city was able to complete the work using both locally raised money and loans taken out earlier in 2022, however that money is only being used on the current phase.
Stanley said the Park Commission will continue to look into ways to improve the park which had a master plan.
“The Park Commission/Board will continue to look at improvements in the park as well as a comprehensive plan that is being considered for all the parks that will help determine the amenities to be located at each park,” Stanley said. “Future planning for all the parks is critical in determining where the highest use is, what type of funding and how much will get the most value for the City’s budget.”
A master plan and multi-phase renovation plan was created in 2015 following community surveys and focus groups, organized by G2 Planning and Design. Renovations began in 2018 with the extending of Ted Lewis Drive through the park and recently, the northeast corner of the park that previously had basketball courts, a skate park, and tennis courts was torn down to make way for the splash pad, playground equipment, new bathrooms and the related infrastructure.
The city so far has put forth $2.4 million to pay for renovations of the park, which has also received private donations and contributions from the Mayor’s Cup Golf event and other groups.
Since the plan was approved, several citizens have approached city council about changing the master plan, most recently in November, to include other or more amenities but so far no changes to the plan have been implemented. There are still two additional phases as part of the master plan which include adding an amphitheater, upgrades to the roads and sidewalks, creating a green space on the site of the former pool and improving the entryway.