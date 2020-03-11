ASHVILLE — Law enforcement is looking for information on a fire victim found on an Ashville property.
According to Harrison Township Fire Chief Chad Noggle, calls came in just after 3 a.m. on Saturday with reports of a structure fire at 24 Hall St. in Ashville. At the scene firefighters found a fully engulfed outbuilding and begun working the fire.
Some time later, after extinguishing the fire, firefighters found an unidentifiable body inside the building of an unknown person.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator reported to the scene alongside the Ashville Police Department.
Noggle said currently the identity, cause of death and circumstances of the person’s death are still under investigation and once they are determined more information will be released. The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Ashville Police Chief Jeff George said they’re working leads on the case and that Detective Bryan Cline is actively interviewing people in the case.
“We’re trying to cover all aspects of the investigation,” he said. “We’re doing everything to make sure that the victim and the family are given proper justice if we find that there was foul play involved.”
George said the department is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on a potential victim or on what or who started the fire.
“The State Fire Marshal has posted a $5,000 reward that’s posted at the scene for information on the fire that leads to an arrest,” George said.
Brian Bohnert, public information officer with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said the reward, called the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee reward is done in an effort to do just that.
“Our office posted the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee reward notice to simply just try and obtain any information we can on this fire that would help in our investigation,” Bohnert said.
Anyone with tips can contact the Ashville Police Department by phone at 740-983-3112 or by visiting the department in person at 91 W. Main St. in Ashville.