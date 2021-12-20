CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County first responders will be passing through town on Wednesday evening to show support and give thanks to medical and hospital staff, as well as spread holiday cheer to nursing home residents and hospital patients.
The event, named Light the Sky, is to begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.
The plan is for many local first-responder units, including the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville Police Department, Ashville Police Department, South Bloomfield Police Department, Commercial Point Police Department, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Saltcreek-Tarlton Fire Department, Amanda Township Fire Department, and the Pickaway Township Fire Department to have a procession through Circleville and the surrounding areas starting at 6 p.m.
“Up in Columbus, they’ve had a similar holiday event where they go to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and set up in the parking lot,” Sheriff Matthew Hafey said.
“They turn on all the lights so they kids can see it and it’s a little Merry Christmas to the kids and hospital employees. Deputy [Pete] Bowers suggested that we do one here in Pickaway County and I told him to run with it. He’s done a great job organizing it and I couldn’t be more proud.”
They will pass by Circleville Post Acute, Pickaway Manor, Brown Memorial, and OhioHealth Berger Hospital before ending at Logan Elm Healthcare.
The first-responder units will be escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus along the route. Anyone who wishes to see the procession should line up along Clark Drive in the area of Circleville City Schools.
“This is something small that we can do that will hopefully bring joy to those that can’t be home for the holidays,” Hafey said.
“I’ve never been in the hospital during the holidays, but I was in the military and it stinks not being with your loved ones and even now with restrictions, you can’t go and see them as much as you want. This is one way for us to spread the joy, love and Christmas spirit.”