CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County received its first snow event of the season as a light dusting of snow made roads slippery Wednesday morning during the commute.
Pickaway County was placed on a Level 1 snow advisory just before 8 a.m. until about noon on Wednesday. Teays Valley Schools closed for the day while Circleville and Logan Elm operated on a two-hour delay schedule. According to the National Weather Service, .3 inches of snow fell in Pickaway County.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook going into the weekend for thunderstorms that expected, sustained 10 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph and rain that may cause flooding in some areas.