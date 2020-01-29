NEW HOLLAND — The New Holland fiscal officer was terminated Friday after numerous allegations surfaced, including a change in her pay scale.
According to Detective Bureau Commander Lt. Dale Parish of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the allegations are being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. Parish said there is currently no timeline when the investigation will be concluded. He also added that an audit must be performed in addition to the investigation.
Parish confirmed to The Circleville Herald that the fiscal officer has been terminated following the allegations by the Mayor Vivian Wood and Village Administrator Chris Mosley, who also serves as the current Chief of Police for the Village. Mosley, in turn, filed a report with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Although Mosley filed a report with PCSO, charges have not been filed. It is alleged the fiscal officer changed her employment status to full-time, which also led to an increase in wages.
According to the New Holland Police Chief, he and the mayor became aware of the fiscal officer changing her wages and employment status. Once the duo became aware, the fiscal officer was removed from office on Friday, Jan. 24, around noon.
The Village Council of New Holland is planning on an immediate audit. The council will discuss whether the audit will be performed by the county or a third party.