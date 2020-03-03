GROVEPORT — Every day law enforcement is faced with the responsibility of protecting the community in any way shape or form. For the Madison Township Police Department, their duties were put to the test after the department found a scaly friend hidden in a person’s home.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Madison Township Fire Department responded to a local community member who was in need of medical assistance. After taking care of the resident, members of the fire department visited the police department with information about an exotic animal being held in the basement of the home.
Members of the fire department told the Madison Township Police Department that an alligator was seen on the property. After the information was gathered, the police department contacted the Ohio Department of Agriculture to report the exotic animal. The police department returned to the residence around 4:30 p.m. on that Thursday.
In the State of Ohio, people who desire to own exotic pets must obtain the proper license in order to own them. The Madison Township Police Department confirmed that the individual in Groveport did not have the proper license to own the alligator. The alligator measured in length at five-feet, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
When the animal was surrendered, the Department of Agriculture stated that the health of the exotic animal was average.
The owner of the alligator was cooperative with the police and the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The State Department of Agriculture took the animal out of the residence and it has since been placed in the dangerous wild animal facility in Reynoldsburg. From there, the alligator will be transported to alligator sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, called Alligator Adventures.
The Madison Township Police Department, at this time, is not pursuing charges to the man who had possession of the alligator. Reasoning is due to his complete cooperation with the law enforcement agency and the state agriculture agency. The Ohio Department of Agriculture will also not be pursuing charges.