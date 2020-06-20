CIRCLEVILLE — Pink flamingos are popping up in yards around Pickaway County.
The plastic birds are being erected as part of a fundraiser with the Pickaway County Youth Advisory Council who is raising money for members to attend an annual conference in Michigan.
Allen Roberts, organizer, said people can donate to the cause and “flock a friend” or their own property and the surprise will show up shortly there after.
“The bigger the donation, the bigger the flock,” Roberts said. “One can make a $50 donation to YAC and a surprise flocking will appear in the yard of their choosing. The YAC in the past has done this so we’re bringing back a fundraiser from the past.”
The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) represents students from all four Pickaway County Public School Districts. The YAC teaches the students about philanthropy and leadership. This group is student led and the students will learn and engage in philanthropic endeavors.
Roberts said the conference is something that students can choose a specific track for and take mini seminars related to that.
“We take them to the conference over a weekend and they go to different seminars about diversity, leadership, or grant-making and also talk about how to improve the YAC program,” Roberts explained.
Currently there about 20 students in the program, something Roberts said could grow if there are other interested students from Pickaway County.
“We’re looking for more students and if anyone would like to join they can always email us,” he said.
For additional questions about the organization or the pink flamingos, they can be reached at yacpickaway@gmail.com. Donations can be made through the