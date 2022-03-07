CIRCLEVILLE — After three years as Pickaway County Emergency Management Director, Darrin Flick is stepping down to take a position with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Flick, 50, has helped transform the organization and provided connections and resources to Pickaway County that weren’t there before.
“It was a hard decision [to leave],” Flick said.
“I’ve really enjoyed being here the last three years, but I held the feds off as long as I could, making unrealistic demands whenever they’d ask what they could do to bring me back. I’d say something crazy and they’d say okay and finally, I couldn’t say no. I’ll really miss this place.”
Flick will be working of the Office for Bombing Prevention, which is tasked with countering domestic IED bombs and threats. Flick was previously a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense officer and worked with people who were in explosive ordinance disposal (EOD).
“A lot of the community is the same community and I know a lot of people there, so it should be a pretty smooth transition back into that line of work,” he said.
Some of his largest contributions Flick made include, creating a drone program that provides flyovers for first responders, leading the construction of the Emergency Operations Center and coordinating with other entities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s also coordinated two tornado events, including the one in Pickaway Township and one near New Holland as a Presidential detail.
“It’s been a busy few years,” Flick said with a laugh.
Flick said the biggest piece that he's done is work to upgrade and improve the Emergency Operations Center.
"An easy answer for the biggest accomplishment is the EOC and getting it into a functioning area where everyone can conduct the operations that need conducted," he said.
"We hadn't even officially moved in when the [2019] Memorial Day tornados hit. We ran disaster relief ops out of here. Even before it was finished, it was paying dividends."
Flick said the collaboration that happened as a result is probably the biggest thing that's happened during his tenure, something he admitted was not on him alone.
"The pandemic created an ability and a resiliency in the community that no single person could ever do," he said.
"We had to come together in ways that no one would ever imagine. Being able to help lead all of the different folks together in a coordinated effort to respond to COVID was a very difficult assignment, but it was rewarding in that we were able to build those relationships that are going to set us up for the future. I have all the confidence in the world that Pickaway County can handle anything thrown at us after that."
Flick is still planning on living in Lancaster where he does now and will serve as 911 coordinator on a part-time basis for Pickaway County. He’ll also offer consulting to the county on other matters and fly the drone when called.
“The commissioners want me to work as a public safety adviser and I’ll still do 911 coordinator stuff, so I’ll still be around, but it’ll be a more limited role,” he said.
Flick’s replacement is Gary Cameron, who currently is Pickaway County’s dog warden. Cameron was previously a member of the Columbus Police Department and has incident command experience.
“It’ll be a good fit for him, he’s got a great background being from Columbus PD and has experience with complex relationships and building teams and things like that,” he said. “He’s done great work out at the dog shelter.”
Around Pickaway County, those who have worked with Flick first hand reacted to his departure, which becomes official Friday.
“Anytime I talk to anyone who has any contact with Darrin, they give me glowing reports on his performance and what he has added to Pickaway County,” Gary Scherer, Pickaway County Commissioner, said.
“We’re going to miss him, but I’m glad he’ll still be available to us as a consultant to help us out. The rest of the EMA staff are staying in place and we appreciate their efforts and are happy they’re staying as we move forward.”
Cameron applauded Flick’s efforts as he steps into some big shoes.
“It is clear to me that Darrin has not only modernized the EMA office, but also distinguished himself as respected leader,” he said. “Those are both very big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”
Pickaway Township Fire Chief Chad Noggle called Flick’s stepping down a “big loss for Pickaway County.”
“Darrin seemed to be the guy to bring all the agencies together, whether it’s the commissioners and safety forces, the local EMA and the state EMA or whoever,” he said.
“I don’t know that we could have had a better person to lead the county through the pandemic. He’s meant a lot more to the county than just those things by bringing people together and helping them wade through it. I don’t know we’ve ever had someone like that prior to him.”
Adam Negley, Pickaway County Health Commissioner, said Flick has been a “incredible partner” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He helped organize and provided space, phone lines and support to us in those early days of the pandemic,” he said.
“Once the vaccination campaign began, he became the go-to person for everything we needed. He organized local support through BOX65 and other local entities and was there every step of the way.”
Brian Thompson, Circleville Fire Chief, said it was a shock to hear the announcement and he hated to see him go.
“He’s been a huge asset for Pickaway County, especially helping the fire departments in the county,” he said. “I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said he was devastated by the news.
“I’m extremely happy to know that we’ll still be able to call on him and ask questions if we need to since he’s staying local,” he said.
“The resources that Darrin has been able to provide, in addition to him keeping us informed on homeland security updates and keeping us in tune with the nation, like the drone program, are huge.
"I don’t know how many times we’ve been called on a search and rescue and the drone footage is information we’d never have been able to get a look at it from ground level.”