CIRCLEVILLE — Many of Pickaway County’s low-lying areas flooded over the weekend following last week’s storms.
Nixle alerts were issued for several road closures around the Scioto River, including Canal Road, west of Circleville, and Island Road, between U.S. 23 and Commercial Point Road.
The Scioto River has been above flood stage since about 10 p.m. on Jan. 1 and continues to remain flooded. The National Weather Service issued several alerts over the weekend through Tuesday morning.
The river was at 16.8 feet as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning and expected to crest at 16.9 feet feet before falling to 6.8 feet by Saturday. The flood stage is 15 feet.