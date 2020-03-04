WALNUT TOWNSHIP — Floral Hills Cemetery is still looking for an owner following an auction in which no bidders bid on the property.
The cemetery, which has been without an official caretaker for several years, will go through another delinquent tax auction on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pickaway County Courthouse. The property is about 31 total acres among the four parcels.
Less than 10 people attended the Sheriff sale Thursday afternoon and bids were opened for about a minute before they were closed after no party came forward.
The last eight-plus years for the cemetery have not been great as the cemetery was nearly foreclosed on in 2012 after the owners did not pay back taxes. The property was later abandoned and in that time the cemetery has fallen into disrepair.
In April of 2014 restoration work was completed through volunteer efforts on the veterans wall inside the cemetery.
The cemetery was also closed to new burials for a few days in June of 2014 before reopening the land to only burying people in pre-sold plots.
Volunteers and veteran groups periodically gather to raise funds to fix headstones and monuments and to do a yearly cleanup on Memorial Day. Groups also adopt sections of the cemetery to help maintain the graves and cut the grass during the warmer months.
The starting bid on the property for the March 24 Auction is $100,853.78 with a minimum deposit of $15,000.