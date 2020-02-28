WALNUT TOWNSHIP — Would you like to buy a cemetery? If so, Floral Hills Cemetery is up for auction next week.
The cemetery, which has been without an official caretaker for several years, will go through a delinquent tax auction on March 3 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pickaway County Courthouse. The property is about 31 total acres among the four parcels.
The last eight-plus years for the cemetery have not been great as the cemetery was nearly foreclosed on in 2012 after the owners did not pay back taxes. The property was later abandoned and in that time the cemetery has fallen into disrepair.
In April of 2014 restoration work was completed through volunteer efforts on the veterans wall inside the cemetery.
The cemetery was also closed to new burials for a few days in June of 2014 before reopening the land to only burying people in pre-sold plots.
Volunteers and veteran groups periodically gather to raise funds to fix headstones and monuments and to do a yearly cleanup on Memorial Day. Groups also adopt sections of the cemetery to help maintain the graves and cut the grass during the warmer months.
Connie Little, the organizer of the annual cleanup at the cemetery whose parents were buried in the cemetery, said she’s very interested in the results of the sale.
“I have spoken with a lot of people and no one thinks it will sell,” Little commented. “I’m hoping it will all work out in the end.
Jeffery Catri, Pickaway County Assistant Prosecutor, who is the attorney charged with the property’s auction, said to his knowledge the property has not been up for auction before.
The starting bid on the property is $100,853.78 with a minimum deposit of $15,000. Should the property not sell on March 3, it will go on sale on March 24 at 1:30 p.m.