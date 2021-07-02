CIRCLEVILLE — The American Legion Post 134 in Circleville raised their 60-by-30-foot garrison flag for the holiday weekend.
Roger Ward, post commander, said it's the biggest flag that they make and they only put it up for special occasions because of how expensive it is and easy to damage.
"The flag cost about $2,000; it's an expensive flag," he said. "We ordered a flag from the west coast once that was guaranteed to withstand west coast winds, but we brought it to Ohio. It was reinforced, sewed this way and that way, but it still was torn up."
Ward said the flag will be up until Monday morning, when they'd bring it down.
"It's quite an event for us; we get a lot of people going down the road blowing the horn at us and people came out to take pictures," he said. "It takes a lot of people to get this thing up, especially with the wind."