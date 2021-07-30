CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health has now updated their guidance following changes from the CDC and Ohio Department of Health earlier this week.
Adam Negley, health commissioner, said those updates reflect what is happening around the country.
“The updated COVID-19 guidance released by federal and state health authorities this week reflects the stark changes we are seeing across the country regarding increased COVID-19 case reports and the explosion of the highly contagious delta variant among the unvaccinated,” he said.
“In their new guidance, both the CDC and Ohio Department of Health have strongly emphasized the two prevention strategies that work far better than any others, vaccination and masking.”
Negley said Pickaway County Public Health has been closely monitoring the daily COVID-19 case reports and they’ve seen more than a doubling of the seven-day average over the last two weeks.
“This clearly means that the pace of spread has started to pick up here, just like in most areas of the state,” he said. “Considering this trend, PCPH urges all Pickaway County residents to take added precautions to slow the spread once again.”
Negley said precautions are most important among the unvaccinated.
“Vaccines are widely available to anyone 12 or over; they are free and have been proven to be very safe and effective,” he said.
“If you are unvaccinated and exposed to someone with COVID-19, the risk of becoming infected is exponentially higher now that the delta variant is thought to be the dominant strain. In addition, if you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places. We know from the last 18 months of experience that masks covering the nose and mouth make it very difficult for respiratory droplets to travel from person to person.”
Negley turned his attention toward schools, which will start next month.
“In a few weeks, thousands of Pickaway County students will be returning to the classroom and many are unable to be vaccinated due to their age,” he said.
“Because of this, the guidance released by CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics advises universal masking as school begins this fall. While this will not be mandated by the state like last year, it is still important for parents and schools to strongly encourage masking for all unvaccinated individuals and anyone else who chooses to wear a mask while at school. This simple precaution was shown to be incredibly effective in preventing outbreaks in the classroom setting during the 2020-2021 school year.”
Negley even urged those who are vaccinated to take precautions.
“If you have a weak immune system, have underlying health conditions or if you are around people who do, wearing a mask when outside the home can help protect you and others during this time of increased spread,” he said.
Negley said PCPH will continue to monitor the changes in case reports and other COVID-19 indicators and will work with state and local partners to provide additional guidance as the situation evolves.
For the most up to date information regarding case rates in Pickaway County, visit the CDC website at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.