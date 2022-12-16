Volunteers are loading bags and boxes filled with food for the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry. Saturday, get into the holiday spirit by supporting the Mound Street Churches’ annual Food Drive to stock the pantry.
Submitted photo
A giant truck filled with donated food will go a long way toward helping people endure tough times.
CIRCLEVILLE — Saturday, take time to support the 18th annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive to assist the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry.
“Without a doubt I am ready for Saturday,” said Bradlie Pokrandt, director of the pantry. “I am so humbled to work with such wonderful volunteers and I cannot say enough about all their hard work and the sacrifices they make. We are more than ready and are very excited to fill our shelves.”
Longtime volunteer Sam Wilson added, “We are ready for Saturday and hope that the residents of Pickaway County will be generous toward those who are struggling to feed themselves and their children.”
Folks can drop off non-perishable food items, cash or checks made payable to the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry, in front of any of the four churches on Mound Street in Circleville between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, Dec. 17.
Pantry’s first drive was held on Dec. 10, 2005. The drive has been held every year since 2005, on either the second or third Saturday in December.
Folks from Pickaway County have contributed about $20,000 and 34,000 food items to the food drive over the years.
The food drive makes a difference in the lives of others.
“We serve, on average between 850 to 1000 people a month which works out to an average of 15,000 meals,” Pokrandt said. “You can imagine how quickly our shelves go from stocked to empty.”
Pantry is located at 722 S. Clinton Street in Circleville behind the PICCA campus. Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Thursdays until 6 p.m. Pantry’s income guidelines are easy to find on its website https://www.emergencyclearinghousefoodpantry.com as well as its Facebook page.
