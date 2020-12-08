CIRCLEVILLE — The Annual Mound Street Churches Food Drive is looking to help stock the Pickaway County Emergency Clearing House Food Pantry this winter with a food drive on Dec. 19.
The food drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of each of the four Mound Street Churches.
Sam Wilson, mission team member of the Circleville Presbyterian Church and organizer of the food drive said they’re looking to collect non-perishable food items and money for the Emergency Clearinghouse.
“Any non-perishable food item would be appreciated,” Wilson said. “Items that are especially needed include: canned vegetables; canned fruit; canned meats; canned soups with meat; canned pasta with meat; boxed dinners; rice; dried beans; pasta; and peanut butter and jelly. Cleaning and personal products such as soap, detergent, paper towels, and toilet paper also would be appreciated.”
Wilson shared that one in six Pickaway County Children are food insecure.
“Many senior citizens and veterans also struggle to obtain enough food to remain active and healthy,” Wilson said. “We have a growing number of homeless people in the county. The need is especially great this year. There’s an old proverb that states, when there is plenty of food on the table, there are many problems to be discussed. When there is no food on the table, there is only one problem to be discussed.”
Cindy Wagner, director at the Emergency Clearinghouse, said due to both Thanksgiving and Christmas they have to go longer in-between food deliveries from the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
“We really over ordered to have as much as we can, we have 23 days between trucks,” Wagner said. “It’s a long time to go between deliveries.”
Wagner said they have food from the Mid-Ohio Foodbank but donations from the community help fill the gaps, especially when it comes to children.
“We do canned pasta for the families with kids, especially since they’re home more now,” Wagner said. “We want to make sure they have something extra to eat. The community donations really fill in what we can’t get from Mid-Ohio. Things like cans of pumpkin, spices, potato flakes, olives, salsa, ketchup and mustard are things we can’t order but are nice to give out to people.”
Wagner said they also accept donations for dog and cat food, and provide it as those come in.
“We don’t spend any money buying them but if we receive a donation we’ll distribute it,” she said. “We have a lot of people that donate it after their pet dies.”
The Emergency Clearinghosue is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 to 3:45 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. To qualify for assistance a family of four needs to bring in $4,936 per month or less. For an individual tat is $2,394.
Wagner said that numbers are down from a year ago, with 931 people and 310 families being supported. She said she feels people feel unsafe coming out but the pantry has several policies in place to protect clients from COVID-19.
“We have a lot of people calling in advance to find out the procedures,” she said. “We all have masks, we serve one person at a time and we bring the food out to their car. I think people are afraid and still aren’t coming because they’re afraid of what it’s going to be like. We want people to know it’s safe here.”
The Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse is located at 722 Clinton St. in Circleville, behind Pickaway County Community Action. For information on how to sign up contact the pantry at 740-412-1538.